Man tries to rape hotel housekeeper, Metro Police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for the man who tried to rape a housekeeper at a Nashville hotel.

Sex Crime detectives said this happened on June 13 at the Extended Stay hotel on Elm Hill Pike.

Police said female housekeeper was making a bed when the suspect came into the room and pushed her onto it. She struggled with him and began kicking and screaming. That’s when another man entered the room and the suspect ran.

A witness was able to take pictures of the suspect as he ran.

The attempted rapist is described as a White man with light brown hair and tattoos above his left eyebrow, neck, left arm and both hands. He is about 5’6″ tall.

If you recognize him or have more information, contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.

