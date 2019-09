PERRYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a motorcycle crash on Highway 412, the rider was thrown over a bridge and survived.

The incident this took place in Perry County around 10:30 a.m.

Tennessee River Valley News reports the drop off from the bridge to the ground is about 30-40 feet.

The Perry County Rescue Squad took an ATV, and hiked to get to the man. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center