Man threatens woman with handgun outside Goodlettsville Taco Bell

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a Goodlettsville man who had a gun inside of a fast food restaurant. This happened at the Taco Bell on Long Hollow Pike.

Police said the victim was outside when she startled Cordae Robinson. Robinson told her she was quote “about to get popped,” and showed her a handgun.

Robinson went inside and the victim called police. Police found the handgun on Robinson and took him into custody. Robinson is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon. He’s expected in court in March.