Man threatens people with screwdriver, demands $500 at East Nashville car dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 49-year-old man is facing charges after demanding $500 and hitting a person’s vehicle with a screwdriver.

According to an arrest document, Metro police were called to the parking lot of The Auto Lot and Cycle Dealership on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville Saturday.

Officers say the victim said James Guest approached him in the parking lot and demanded “$500 back.” The victim told police he did not know Guest, but told him to come back Monday to get the money back.

The document states Guest became angry, grabbed a screwdriver and hit the victim’s driver side window multiple times, causing damage.

The victim and their passenger feared for their lives, drove off and called 9-1-1. Guest started screaming and began chasing after the car, according to Metro police. Officers said he grabbed a T-shirt and attempted to punch the driver side window. Officers responded and found the screwdriver at the scene.

Guest was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He is in the Metro jail on a $52,000 bond.