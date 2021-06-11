Man, teen girl drown in Macon County swimming hole

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people drowned in a Macon County swimming hole Thursday night, according to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons.

Sheriff Gammons said a 32-year-old man and 15-year-old girl drowned in the hole near Westford Creek Road in Westmoreland around 11:30 p.m.

The man was struggling to swim and the girl went into the water to help save him but they both drowned, according to Sheriff Gammons.

The male victim was pulled from the water around midnight and the girl was recovered around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies the two swimmers were friends.

No additional information was immediately released.