Man tears down security cameras in attempted burglary at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the last few years, home security cameras have gotten more and more popular, but now intruders are looking for cameras and still trying to break in, regardless.

At one East Nashville home, a man ripped down four security cameras trying to break in Tuesday around 2 a.m.

“I keep it locked up, and the blinds down, lights on, it was lit up like the airport, every floodlight was on,” said homeowner Scott Harris.

Harris and his wife weren’t at their house on Riverside Drive that night, but the lights, cameras, and busy street didn’t stop the intruder from trying to get in.

“I caught him on our Arlo cameras,” Harris said. “It was almost like he cased it, he was walking back and forth looking for cameras.”

In the footage, the man could be seen walking around the house several times. He covers his face and takes the camera at the front door down, goes through the back gate and takes down the back door camera, then he walks along the garage door with his arm covering his face and takes down that camera as well.

He didn’t notice the fourth camera on the side porch, where he tried prying open the door. That camera caught him looking in a window, getting down on the ground, and trying to peep in through a crack in the blinds. He then gets up and that’s when he notices an Arlo security camera sticker on the door, ultimately finding the fourth camera and taking that one down too.

“It was pretty brazen. And from the video, the guy crawling on his belly, looking under window blinds, that’s insanity. That’s crazy,” Harris exclaimed.

After taking each camera down, the man took the batteries out and threw them all in the grass.

“You think people, they use the Rings, they use the Nest cams, sometimes you can identify porch pirate or a criminal that being said, it does seem like they’re being more brazen,” Harris said.

This happened the same night an intruder tried to get into another man’s house in the Broadmoore area.

A search on the Neighbors app in East Nashville shows multiple reports of people trying to get into homes and cars in just the last week alone.

“Especially in this climate, where people are struggling, I can only imagine that crime’s up across the board in most metropolitan areas,” Harris said. “People will stand here with lights on, and, it’s nuts. Like must be hard up, man, that’s all I can say.”

The intruder on Riverside Drive tried to pry into Harris’ back and side doors, but was unsuccessful, so nothing was stolen.

Harris filed a police report and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest. He could face attempted burglary charges and felony damages.

If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.