Man suspected of striking 74-year-old with car, robbing her, now suspected of Collierville robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces a multitude of charges after police say he intentionally struck a 74-year-old woman with his car in East Memphis, robbed her and then robbed three people in Collierville at gunpoint.

Memphis Police said Jamarco Brown, 35, is wanted in relation to the Dec. 5 East Memphis robbery of the 74-year-old, and a warrant has been issued for him. Brown is now in Collierville Police custody after they arrested him for armed robbery in their jurisdiction.

Collierville Police said Brown is responsible for a Dec. 6 robbery of three people at their Collierville home. CPD said Brown was armed with a weapon, approached the three people and demanded items from them.

Police said he fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu, the same car described in MPD’s Facebook post about the East Memphis robbery.

CPD officers found Brown’s car near Byhalia Road and Highway 385 later Dec. 6. They said he was taken into custody without incident.

Collierville Police said Brown had items on him that suggested he was the person responsible for the armed robbery.

In the Collierville robbery, Brown is charged with three counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm to commit a felony and theft of property worth more than $1,000.

Collierville Police also said Brown is believed to be connected to another Collierville crime, but they did not offer any details about that crime.

For the East Memphis incident, Brown faces charges of criminal attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He will be transported by police to Memphis to face the charges once he faces the Collierville charges.

All incidents are still ongoing investigations.