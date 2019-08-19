Man suspected of filming woman in Opry Mills H&M dressing room removed from LDS Church role

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of taking photos of a young woman in a dressing room at the H&M in Opry Mills Mall last week has been removed from his role with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Church spokesperson says.

In a statement released to News 2 on Tuesday evening, Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said Murdock served as a high councilor, which Hawkins described as a volunteer position that helps with the administration of several local congregations in the area of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated from any Church member,” Hawkins stated. “When local leaders learned of the arrest and charges, he was immediately removed from all responsibilities.”

Hawkins said Murdock previously served as bishop with the Church. That is a volunteer position and is not paid, he added.

“A person that engages in this type of behavior may have their Church privileges restricted or may face the potential loss of Church membership,” Hawkins explained.

Murdock was arrested August 13 in Nashville on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful photography.

According to Metro police, a young woman told officers she encountered Murdock inside of the H&M at Opry Mills Mall and he guided her to a dressing room. She said she was under the impression he was an employee of the store.

While she was undressing, the victim explained she observed a black object in the corner of the stall and discovered it was a phone with its camera angled over the edge.

Steven Murdock (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim exited the dressing room and said Murdock emerged from the stall next to her and began deleting pictures of her.

As the victim went to call police, she said the suspect’s wife approached her and asked that they settle the issue without getting officers involved.

The victim alerted authorities and Murdock was taken into custody.

(Photo: Alondra Alcala)

He was released from the Metro jail the following morning on a $1,000 bond. A court date was set for the morning of September 6.