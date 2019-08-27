Man suspected of dragging police officer arrested in southern Kentucky

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The 20-year-old man suspected of dragging a police officer with a vehicle over the weekend was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Christian County, Kentucky.

Earl Cook was wanted on charges of first-degree assault on an officer and fleeing/evading police stemming from an incident in Western Kentucky.

According to Owensboro police, officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a drug complaint on Center Street. When officers arrived, they said they observed drug activity. 

Police said Cook was in a vehicle and refused to get out. An officer opened the door and attempted to remove Cook, who reportedly accelerated at a high-rate of speed, dragging the officer.

The officer injured was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police revealed.

Earl Cook (Courtesy: Christian County, Ky. jail)

Cook fled the scene but was arrested Tuesday and lodged in the Christian County, Kentucky jail. 

