Man suffers serious burns in fire at Lawrence County home

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was transported to a Nashville hospital with serious burns after an accidental fire Thursday morning at a home in Lawrence County.

Lawrenceburg Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 200 block of Freemon Street.

The department said units arrived and encountered a “heavily-involved” structure fire.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to a neighboring residence.

Lawrence County EMS personnel treated a man who had been burned as a result of the fire.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment of first and second degree burns, the fire department said.

Investigators said the man was sharpening a lawn mower blade with a bench grinder when sparks from the process ignited vapors from a gasoline container located in the same room, thus resulting in a combustion process.