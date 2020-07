NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle late Monday evening.

Officers and Nashville Fire Department found the man at the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane. He was taken to the hospital right away for treatment.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

