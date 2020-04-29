Man stabbed on recreational trail, Franklin man arrested

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police said they arrested a man after he stabbed someone on a recreational trail.

This happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday night near Ploughman’s Bend Drive in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood. During the incident, a woman was punched in the face, a man stabbed and the suspect was arrested.

Detectives said two men and three women were walking on the trail with two kids and a puppy at the time. That’s when police said 42-year-old Casey Majors became ‘confrontational’ while coming toward them on his bicycle.

Police said the situation then escalated when Majors punched a 23-year-old woman in the face. Others came to her rescue and pulled Majors off of her. Police said Majors then pulled a knife and stabbed a 38-year-old man who intervened. He was stabbed in the bicep. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Both victims live nearby and have no connection to Majors.

Police said they found Majors in the area and arrested him. Majors is being charged with assault and aggravated assault. He posted $30,000 bond and is due in court on May 7.