Man stabbed multiple times near Antioch liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Antioch Sunday night.

The stabbing happened near a liquor store in a strip mall in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, which is near the Bell Road intersection.

Metro police said the victim was stabbed at least twice, possibly three times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

No suspect description was immediately released.

