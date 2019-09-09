Man stabbed multiple times near Antioch liquor store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Murfreesboro Road stabbing

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Antioch Sunday night.  

The stabbing happened near a liquor store in a strip mall in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, which is near the Bell Road intersection.  

Metro police said the victim was stabbed at least twice, possibly three times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.  

No suspect description was immediately released.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar