Man with ‘Juggalo’ tattoo identified as suspect in armed robbery outside East Nashville Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the man with a Juggalo tattoo accused of robbing a customer of his motorcycle in the parking lot of an East Nashville Kroger last week.

Officers said Wednesday morning that arrest warrants had been issued for Zachary Wayne Turner, 28, on charges of carjacking and auto theft.

Police said the victim was loading his groceries onto his motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Kroger on Gallatin Pike near Shelton Avenue.

He told officers that a man, later identified as Turner, approached him, lifted his shirt to reveal a revolver in his waistband and ordered him to hand over his keys.

As Turner attempted to ride off on the motorcycle, officers said he was confronted by a Kroger security guard, causing him to crash.

Stolen pickup truck (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Turner ran off, then stole a blue 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Tennessee tag CP51232 from a nearby residence, according to investigators. That truck has not been recovered.

Police described Turner as a man with sleeve tattoos on both arms, including an Insane Clown Posse tattoo on his left bicep, as well as a tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.