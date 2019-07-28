Man sought in machete incident in custody after overnight chase

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man considered dangerous and armed with a machete is now in custody, following a Sunday morning pursuit. Michael Thomas had been on the run since Wednesday morning.

Cannon County sheriff Darrell Young posted on his Facebook page that Thomas was taken into custody in Dekalb County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, which had been asked to assist in the search, Thomas was spotted at a bar near Murfreesboro at 1:00 a.m. and fled the scene, striking a deputy’s cruiser. The Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to assist Rutherford and Cannon County deputies in the search and Thomas was later apprehended.

The incident involving Thomas unfolded last week. The sheriff told News 2 Thomas was inside the home on Locke Creek Road, where he was holding a woman and three children inside. The sheriff says Thomas reportedly beat the woman with a baseball bat.

Officials said when they arrived at the house, Thomas took off in a car. That’s when they laid out spike strips and he made it about a mile and a half down the road to Hoover Mill Road, where he ran into a man’s house armed with a machete and demanded a car. The homeowner said Thomas seemed more scared than he was.

“He was scared. He had the machete in his hand, he kept waving the machete telling me ‘man I don’t want to cut you, I don’t want to hurt you.’ He said ‘where’s the car keys?’ and I looked at him and said the car keys are on the wall beside the back door. That’s when he turned and took off for the back door, he didn’t take a car. I turned back to the bedroom to get the gun,” said Larry Nixon.

Deputies say Thomas had several warrants out for his arrest already. This is the third time he’s evaded arrest.

He had been wanted for violating parole on a previous burglary conviction in Kentucky. He faces charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, in addition to charges from Sunday morning’s incident involving the collision with the Rutherford County deputy’s vehicle.