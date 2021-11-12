Man shot while skateboarding in East Nashville street, suspect vehicle identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two suspects they say are involved in an unprovoked shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a 22-year-old man was skateboarding in the road behind his girlfriend near Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike. The victim’s girlfriend then reportedly told authorities that a maroon van with two occupants approached the victim, told him to get out of the road, and shot him before speeding away.

(CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Crime Stoppers said the victim then tried to get onto a nearby school bus, but the driver kept the door closed because of children that were on board. A truck nearby took the victim to Skyline Medical Center where he is still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.