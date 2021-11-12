Man shot while skateboarding in East Nashville street, suspect vehicle identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two suspects they say are involved in an unprovoked shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.
According to officials, a 22-year-old man was skateboarding in the road behind his girlfriend near Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike. The victim’s girlfriend then reportedly told authorities that a maroon van with two occupants approached the victim, told him to get out of the road, and shot him before speeding away.
Crime Stoppers said the victim then tried to get onto a nearby school bus, but the driver kept the door closed because of children that were on board. A truck nearby took the victim to Skyline Medical Center where he is still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.