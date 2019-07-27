Man shot while on the phone in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was in his car and on the phone with someone when he was shot late Friday night in Clarksville.

It happened on Iris Lane around 11:50 p.m.

Clarksville Police say the man, who has not been identified, was visiting someone who lives on Iris Lane and was on the phone with that person when he was shot. The person who the victim was visiting heard the gunshot, went outside, found the 25-year-old wounded and called 911.

He was transported by Vanderbilt LifeFlight to a hospital in Nashville and is in critical but stable condition.

Officers searched the area after the shooting and spoke with a neighbor who heard gunshots, went outside and saw a white Dodge Challenger or Charger leave the area.

At this point, officers do not believe this was a random shooting.

Clarksville police are asking people who live on Iris Lane to review their video surveillance footage from last night.

Anyone with information can call Detective Gilboy, 931-648-0656, ext. 5231, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591