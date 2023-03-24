NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed outside a gas station in the Haynes Park neighborhood of Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a market located in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike.

Metro police reported the man was killed outside the business and one person has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.