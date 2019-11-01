Man shot to death in DeKalb County Halloween night

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he was shot in the chest at a home in DeKalb County Thursday night.

The unidentified man was shot at a home on Eckels Heights Street in Liberty around 6 p.m.

“An off-duty detective was present at a public event close to the address of the shooting. The off-duty detective shortly arrived on the scene and took the shooter into custody before other county deputies arrived on the scene,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray in a prepared statement.

“The shooting victim was transported from the scene by DeKalb EMS to Ascension St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital and was later taken by DeKalb EMS to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where the victim succumbed to his injuries,” Sheriff Ray said.

Albert Fisher, Jr. (CourtesyL DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Fifty-year-old Albert Fisher, Jr., of Eckles Heights Street, has been charged with second-degree murder. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.