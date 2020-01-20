Man shot on I-24 W south of Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot on I-24 West Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man was shot while driving on I-24 West near Hermitage Avenue south of downtown Nashville.

Officers say a man with a beard and a semi-automatic handgun driving a newer model maroon vehicle shot into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and pulled off the Hermitage Avenue exit.

Police say the victim had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

