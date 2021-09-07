Man shot multiple times in parking lot at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting at a Bellevue apartment complex Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at the Avana Bellevue apartments on Waterford Circle near Highway 70.

Metro police reported the victim was shot at least five times outside a vehicle in a parking lot. The victim was able to make it inside an apartment before calling for help.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made and no description of the gunman has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.