Man shot multiple times at Gallatin tobacco shop

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at a Gallatin tobacco store late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at Smoke for Less on Gallatin Pike North around 11:10 p.m.

Metro police reported arriving officers found a man lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds and a handgun nearby.

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Minutes later, the shooter contacted Metro police and asked to speak with officers at the scene, claiming he had shot the man in self-defense, according to Metro police.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police said a handgun was recovered from the man’s vehicle as he told investigators he and the victim both have children with the same woman.

After reviewing the store surveillance video, speaking with witnesses, and consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, Metro police said the shooter will not be charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

