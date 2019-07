NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Crieve Hall neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:301 p.m. at a home on Harding Place near Timberline Drive.

The man was found lying in the driveway dead from a gunshot wound.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

