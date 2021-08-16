Man shot, killed by Shelby County deputy after authorities say he struck officer with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a Shelby County deputy injured after an officer-involved shooting at a Memphis apartment complex on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle off Robinhood Lane around noon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect attempted to run over an officer, and the deputy fired at the driver. State investigators said that as officers approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer and struck him.

The deputy fired, striking driver Antonio Jackson, 26, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Jackson was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The deputy was taken to Methodist Germantown and was stable, officials said. TBI said his injuries were not life-threatening. He was not identified.

The sheriff’s office said they were working a case in the area involving the Multi Agency Gang Unit, but would not release any more details.

TBI is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting. Anyone with information or evidence that could help with this investigation is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

TBI said there have been 37 officer-involved shooting in the state this year. One other case was in Memphis on April 21, when police say Rhonda Rawls pointed a gun out of a car window and fired on an officer during a traffic stop on Summer Avenue.