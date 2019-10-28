Man shot, killed at Austin Peay campus housing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee say a man has been fatally shot at a campus housing complex.

University police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday night and found a man with gunshot wounds at the Hand Village apartments. The man, who was not a student, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. The statement says the shooting was not random and that police are searching for two suspects.

Clarksville police are handling the investigation.

