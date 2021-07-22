Man shot inside lobby of motel near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot while inside the lobby of a motel near Nashville International Airport late Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before midnight to a report of gunfire at the Rodeway Inn on Briley Parkway off Interstate 40.

Police said a man was wounded after being shot while inside the motel lobby.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.

Detectives could be seen reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.