Man shot inside lobby of motel near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot while inside the lobby of a motel near Nashville International Airport late Wednesday night.
Officers responded just before midnight to a report of gunfire at the Rodeway Inn on Briley Parkway off Interstate 40.
Police said a man was wounded after being shot while inside the motel lobby.
He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known, according to investigators.
No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter.
Detectives could be seen reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.