Man shot in the leg in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at the James Cayce Homes on South Sixth Street.

Metro police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Based on video surveillance footage, Metro police said the suspects are two white men, one of whom was armed with a long gun while the other had a handgun.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during a narcotics transaction.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

