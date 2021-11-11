Man shot in the face at downtown Nashville gas station, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face at a downtown Nashville gas station early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station located on Hermitage Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Authorities said the victim who was shot was then put in a car, dropped off on 2nd Avenue before he went to the nearby fire station for help.

(Photo: WKRN)

Investigators believe two men pulled up to the gas station to buy beer and when they backed up to leave the parking lot, their vehicle hit another parked at the gas pump. They started to leave the lot and a man at the gas pump chased after them, firing at least four gun shots, according to officials.

Metro police told News 2 the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was hit in the right cheek and a bullet was left lodged in his jaw.

Information on a possible suspect is still unclear though Metro police said the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.