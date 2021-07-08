Man shot in face after drive-by shooting in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the face after a drive-by shooting off Buena Vista Pike in Nashville late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire on Charlie Place near Garrison Drive.

When police arrived, they said they determined two gunshots were fired from a vehicle, striking a man in the face.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.