Man shot in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the pavillion at Centennial Park in Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the park on West End Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Metro police reported the victim ran from the park after he was shot to the McDonald’s at 27th Avenue.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police described the suspect as someone in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No additional information was immediately released.