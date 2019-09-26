Man shot during robbery outside West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot during a robbery in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened outside a home on Torbett Street just before 1 a.m.

Metro police said the victim was in a yard when he was approached by two armed men who demanded his money and keys.

He was shot in the stomach as he was handing over his keys, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects ran away from the scene. They were described by Metro police as black men, between 25 to 35 years old and around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Metro police said the victim was found to be in possession of narcotics while at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

