Man shot during robbery attempt in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was critically injured in a shooting in North Nashville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in 1700 block of 17th Avenue North.

Metro police said the victim was shot in the leg during a possible robbery attempt.

After he was shot, the victim ran to a nearby apartment for help, according to Metro police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The shooter ran away from the scene. He was described by Metro police as 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

