Man shot during East Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery Monday morning at his home in East Nashville.

Metro police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting on Norton Avenue.

According to police, two males entered the home through a door that was partially opened. Once inside, the two pulled out at least one gun and demanded money from the victim, as well as the keys to his vehicle, officers explained.

The victim handed over his money and keys, but was shot once in the leg, as the gunmen fled in his 2002 Chevy Tahoe, police said. The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries, officers revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

