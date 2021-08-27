Man shot during attempted carjacking at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a driver was shot during an attempted carjacking in South Nashville early Friday morning.
Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to a report of gunfire at the Axis Apartments on Glengarry Drive, which is in the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Briley Parkway.
When police arrived, they said they determined a man had been shot after refusing to give up his vehicle.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.
Police said another driver was then carjacked nearby.
Detectives determined the would-be carjackers arrived at the Axis apartments in a vehicle reported stolen out of Hermitage hours earlier.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.