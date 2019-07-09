Man shot during armed robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot during an armed robbery in South Nashville late Monday night.

It happened on Welch Road around 11 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators a black Nissan SUV drove up to him and three men armed with handguns demanded his belongings.

When the victim refused, police said he was hit with a weapon and shot before the suspects took his property.

The three men drove off in the SUV.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.