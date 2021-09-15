Man shot 5 times along Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot five times near Dickerson Pike Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Dickerson Pike around 9 p.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was shot in his abdomen at least five times.

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.