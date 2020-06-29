Man shoots at home more than 12 times, Murfreesboro police make arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said seven people are safe after a man fired a gun several times into a home they were in.

Police said 28-year-old Robert Alexander Dumas shot more than a dozen bullets into a home in the 500 block of Highland Ave.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday. There were seven people, including a 15-month old inside at the time. The bullets hit a vehicle parked at the home and several bullets hit the outside of the home. Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting.

A Murfreesboro police officer heard the gunshots and shortly after conducted a traffic stop of Dumas’ vehicle. Dumas is facing seven counts of reckless endangerment.

Dumas is in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $56,000 bond.

