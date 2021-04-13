Man sentenced to 8 years in jail after DUI crash killed 71-year-old

Michael Lynn Owens

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Pickett County man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication in the death of a 71-year-old back in 2019.

According to District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway’s Office, Michael Lynn Owens was driving a Volvo on Highway 111 just inside Overton County on October 16, 2019 while under the influence of narcotics and methamphetamine. He drove his vehicle into the back of a 1952 Chevrolet driven by Bob Edward Allen. The crash killed Allen.

“The penalty for being convicted of Vehicular Homicide is currently much too lenient. This is a violent and preventable crime. Please encourage the legislature to consider legislation that would at least mandate that a sentence for a vehicular homicide should be served in its entirety,” said the DA’s office in a statement.

