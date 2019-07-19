Man scales outside of 19-floor apartment building to escape fire in Philadelphia

(ABC NEWS) — A man seen scaling the outside of a 19-story apartment building to escape a fire in Philadelphia on Thursday night made it to ground level unharmed.

No other injuries related to the fire were reported, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Holden Street.

The fire may have begun in a trash compactor, according to WPVI.

The building was evacuated, but several residents remain unaccounted for.

Four residents were reportedly hurt in the fire in addition to three officers who were treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.