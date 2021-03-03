Man robs Hermitage Walgreens, police search for suspect

Detectives Working to Identify Man who Robbed Central Pike Walgreens, Courtesy: Metro Police

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the man they say robbed a Hermitage Walgreens over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning at the Walgreens on Central Pike.

Police say the man went into the pharmacy around 10:45 a.m. and tried to get the cash register in the photo section open but was unsuccessful.

He then went up to the front cashier and demanded money from the register. No weapon was seen and he left with cash. He was driving a red SUV.

The suspect has short hair, a mustache and goatee. He was also wearing a black hooded Under Armour sweatshirt.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

