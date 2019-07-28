Man robbed by two suspects in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 10 Saturday morning in Madison.

Officers were called to the Robin Hood Condominiums on Forest Park Drive and found a man who said he was robbed by two men. One suspect had a gun and the other had a knife, according to police.

The victim was not hurt but his wallet and money were stolen.

The victim says the suspects were in a silver Nissan, but it’s unclear if its was a SUV or sedan.

