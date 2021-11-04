Man robbed at gunpoint at a Nashville gas pump; Woman arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police took one woman into custody after an armed robbery at a Nashville gas station on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was approached at the gas pump at a Shell gas station on Vultee Boulevard. The victim reportedly told police the two suspects that came up to him were holding a gun and demanded his belongings. He complied and handed over his items. The suspects then fled in a silver Nissan.

One of the suspects was identified by police as Sarah Buher, 31. Both she and the other male suspect, David Miller Jr., were located the following day in a stolen vehicle, police said. After a brief pursuit, the suspects were then arrested and interviewed.

Police say Buher reportedly told officials she did not want to talk about the incidents she was involved in, but Miller admitted that he robbed the victims of their belongings.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, affidavits say they saw several small baggies of white rocks believed to be crack cocaine in plain sight.

Buher is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery as well as drug charges.