Man revived from drug overdose while toddler in car, deputies say

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with Child Abuse for allegedly overdosing on drugs with a toddler in the same vehicle.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said it happened last week.

Jody McGlothern was in a car on Bearwallow Road “allegedly overdosing” in someone’s driveway, deputies said.

While deputies and EMS were using NARCAN to save his life, a one-and-a-half year old toddler was found “distressed” in the same vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders reportedly rescued the baby.

After McGlothern was medically cleared, deputies arrested him for Child Abuse, Neglect, and Posession of Schedule One drugs.