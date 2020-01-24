1  of  2
Man rescued from Texas sewer after 2 days

News
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin emergency personnel have rescued a person trapped in a sewer for two days in north Austin, they say.

A member of the Austin Fire Department told KXAN a cyclist spotted the 29-year-old man, who was waving his hands from a storm drain, at the 8400 block of Research Boulevard.

Rescuers had to access the sewer 3/4 of a mile away from where the man was located. Authorities said the man was thirsty and hungry, but for being down there for two days, they said the man was in good condition.

It took the crew about an hour to reach the man and get him out, authorities said. ATCEMS said they’ll take him to the hospital if they need to.

