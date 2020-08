CARTHAGE, Tenn (WKRN) — A man was rescued from a nearby island Saturday night while fishing.

Smith County Fire Department were dispatched to Happy Hollow Boat Ramp at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities claim that the fisherman was fishing when he and the water rose could not return safely to shore without assistance.

Authorities say that him calling for assistance and not trying to wade back through the current may have possibly saved his life.