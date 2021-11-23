Man reported missing after checking himself into Murfreesboro hospital, leaving before being treated

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are on the lookout for a man who was last seen Monday.

Police say Deangelo Devon Hayes, 24, checked himself into Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday. Hayes reportedly walked out of the hospital before he could be seen and treated by ER staff.

Hayes left the hospital in a blue Honda SUV.

If you have seen Hayes or know where he can be located, contact Detective Albert Miles, III at (629) 201-5513 or email tips to 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.