Man pointed gun at family while trying to skip line at Memphis Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at a family when they didn’t let him cut in line at a Taco Bell drive-through.

Devon McNeese, 20, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Police say just before midnight on July 3, McNeese tried to cut in line at the restaurant in the 4000 block of Riverdale. When a couple in a car with two children didn’t allow him to skip, McNeese allegedly pointed a handgun at them and chambered a round.

“Today we need to just work together and get closer together because COVID going on, violence going on, you see nothing but violence,” said the victim.

Police were able to track down McNeese’s car and arrest him. He is in jail on $10,000 bond.