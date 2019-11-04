Man pleads guilty to taking photos of woman in dressing room at Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of taking pictures of a woman in a dressing room at Opry Mills Mall pleaded guilty Monday.

Steven Murdock was arrested in August after the victim reported to police the 55-year-old man guided her to a dressing room at H&M.

The woman said while she was undressing, she saw a black object in the corner of the dressing room and discovered it was a phone with its camera angled over the edge.

Murdock will be put under supervised probation and complete 48 hours of community service. He will also undergo counseling and is not allowed to have a cell phone. He must also stay away from the victim and Opry Mills Mall.

If Murdock complies, the unlawful photography charge – a misdemeanor – will not go on his record.