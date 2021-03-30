Man pleads guilty to stealing funds from special needs organization in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Office of the District Attorney General for the 13th Judicial District of Tennessee announced a man has pleaded guilty to stealing funds from an organization that serves special needs citizens.

According to a post from District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, his office began investigating allegations that Kimberly Monks had stolen funds from Pacesetters Inc. The investigation found that Monks worked as a bookkeeper with the organization and used his position to divert funds to himself.

On March 29, Monks appeared in the Criminal Court of Putnam County. He entered a plea acknowledging his guilt to theft in an amount exceeding $2,500, a class D felony. The Court ordered that Monks must pay restitution to Pacesetters Inc. in the amount of $9,334.

The lead investigator on this case was Randal Slayton with the District Attorney General’s office and the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mark Gore.