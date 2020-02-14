Man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend during an argument in 2017

Breaking News
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man charged with the murder of his girlfriend in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Jared Partin shot 29-year-old Carly Hassett during an argument at their home on Millersburg Road. Partin shot Hassett and moved her body in a vehicle and wrecked into a neighbor’s fence. The neighbors then called for help after finding her body in the car.

Police say when deputies arrived on the scene Partin ran away. He was apprehended and has remained in custody since then.

Partin is sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting the plea agreement and must serve 100 percent of the sentence.

